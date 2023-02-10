BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove.

Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.

One suspect, captured on surveillance, is still at large. Authorities say they entered both vehicles in the image and rummaged through them. The suspect is wearing prescription eyeglasses, causing a glare over his eyes in the photo.

If you know who this person is, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit an anonymous tip via the web. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips app.