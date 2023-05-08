BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish teacher has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with students.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Lacey Oakes of Haughton was arrested after an investigation into her behavior with students.

The investigation revealed Oakes showed sexual images to a student and played a sexually explicit game with several other students.

There was no evidence of sexual contact between Oakes and any of the students involved.

Oakes was arrested on a warrant and charged with one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and one count of Prohibited Sexual Conduct between Educator and Student. Bond has been set in this case at $35,000.

Oakes is no longer employed by Bossier Schools.