BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Plain Dealing man was arrested for possession of child pornography Saturday.

According to a press release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Glenn Larson was arrested in the 100 block of Hamiter Circle in Plain Dealing for possessing 51 counts of child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began after detectives received a cyber tip regarding Larson’s activities. During an interview with detectives, Larson admitted that he purchased the illegal content.

The investigation is ongoing.

Larson was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $510,000.