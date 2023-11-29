BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man accused of committing lewd acts with a 10-year-old girl early last year was sentenced in Caddo District Court Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 32-year-old JaRoderick Harper was convicted of molesting a juvenile under 13 in September.

Harper was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 60 years at hard labor, the first 25 years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The crime was deemed a crime of violence, and Harper must register as a sex offender for life.