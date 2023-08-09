Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish man was arrested last Friday for allegedly raping a minor.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO), 40-year-old John C. McCarty initially met the underage victim on social media before meeting them at a residence where the alleged rape took place.

After investigating, BPSO detectives arrested McCarty on the following charges:

One count of first-degree rape (victim under 13)

One count of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus

One count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

McCarty was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1,000,000.