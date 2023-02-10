BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a man in Bossier City last week and charged him with numerous counts of sexual abuse of juveniles and other sex-related crimes.

Brandon Salley reportedly met a 14-year-old girl on social media and arranged to meet her and her friends at a house in Bossier Parish. Authorities say Salley provided alcohol to the juveniles before engaging in sexual activity with her.

Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Salley on Feb. 2. He is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of persons under twenty-one, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deputies booked him into Bossier Max. His bond was initially set at $427,000.00.

As the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation, they found that Salley allegedly contacted at least four other juveniles through social media in the same way. Officials say he followed the same pattern and took them to a house in Bossier Parish before giving them alcohol. According to reports, he would then engage in sexual activity with one or more juveniles.

Investigators say that Salley recorded several of these acts. They also reportedly discovered images of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of animals.

Detectives added charges for producing pornography involving juveniles, 18 counts of pornography involving juveniles, ten counts of sexual abuse of an animal, four counts of computer-aided solicitation of minors, indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of juveniles, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and sexual battery.

Salley remains in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond now totals $2,637,000.0.

“The safety of our children is paramount,” said Sheriff Whittington, “we encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media to help protect them from predators.”

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (318) 965-3418.