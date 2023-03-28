All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man was arrested last week and is facing charges for multiple counts of child pornography.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Ferris Maida, 36, on Friday after executing a search warrant on his home on March 24. Detectives and the Forensic Support Unit reportedly seized several electronic devices during the search.

Authorities booked Maida into Bossier Max with a bond of $250,000. He is facing charges for 14 counts of possession of child pornography.