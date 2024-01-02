Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possessing 243 images of pornography involving juveniles.

According to the press release, 38-year-old Jonathan Wilson was being investigated by detectives after they received a cyber-tip that he was in possession of child pornography.

He was initially arrested for one count of pornography involving juveniles but detectives later discovered the hundreds of other images on his electronic devices.

Wilson was arrested and charged with a total of 244 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

He was booked into the Bossier Max and his bond has been set at $1.2 million.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the aid of the latest technology and encourages anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to call (318) 965-2203.