Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Rafael Jordan was being investigated by detectives for possessing pornography involving juveniles.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home, and detectives found Jordan to be in possession of 4 images of pornography involving juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices.

Jordan was arrested and transported to the Bossier Max. He currently faces four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

More charges are expected to be added in the future as the investigation continues.