Billy Ray Ford, 45, found guilty of sexual battery of a child under the age of 15. (Courtesy: Bossier/Webster Office of the District Attorney)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty of sexual battery of a child by a Bossier Parish jury.

A release published Friday by the Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Billy Ray Ford of Shreveport was found guilty of sexual battery of a child under the age of 15. According to the district attorney’s office, the child said that the sexual contact happened at the victim’s grandmother’s house.

The Bossier City Police Department started an investigation and completed a forensic interview at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center in Shreveport. The interview with the victim revealed that Ford was grooming the child, and that led to multiple incidents of sex with the child.

More potential victims have been identified, and other charges are pending.

“My office is committed to prosecuting the predators that victimize children and will work hand-in-hand with our partners in law enforcement to protect children,” Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.

Additional charges related to the alleged sexual contact with children are pending against Ford in both Bossier and Caddo Parish.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and Ford is scheduled for sentencing on January 26, 2023.