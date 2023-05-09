Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage girls.

According to a media release, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Detectives arrested 46-year-old Roderick Johnson for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles Monday.

Police say Johnson is a horse-riding instructor and was suspected of assaulting two of his underage female students. During their investigation, detectives conducted a digital forensic examination of the victim’s cell phones.

The victims were interviewed by the staff at the Gingerbread House.

Detectives say Johnson confessed to sexually assaulting one of the victims during an interview. Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of sexual battery.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and no bond has been set.

Police say more charges are pending and this is an ongoing investigation.