BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week.

Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together.

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects caught on surveillance (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

The third person (pictured left) is suspected of stealing multiple tools from a Walmart on Oct. 13. Officials say the suspect scanned and bagged the tools, placed them in a shopping cart and then left the store without paying.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to finding the suspects. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling (318) 424-4100. Tips can be submitted through the P3tips mobile app or their website.