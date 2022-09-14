SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday morning, Bossier City Police Sergeant arrested on drug charges late last month was arraigned in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of drug charges in federal court.

Tuesday, a federal grand jury handed down a seven-count indictment against Harold “B.J.” Sanford that includes one count of conspiracy to obtain controlled substances by fraud; two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Also charged in the indictment is Mitchell Morehead, who prosecutors believe obtained the drugs for Sanford. He also pleaded not guilty.

Sanford, who at the time of his August 28 arrest by federal agents was the head of the local police union and has occasionally served as a spokesman for the police department.

He was immediately removed from all union responsibilities and put on administrative leave from the Bossier Police police department after his arrest.

At his first hearing on Sept. 1, Federal Magistrate Mark Hornsby denied bond for Sanford and Morehead, and that rule stood Wednesday.

Sanford and Morehead were remanded back into federal custody following the arraignment. They will be back in federal court for a status conference on Nov. 2.