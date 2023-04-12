BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman was killed in a murder-suicide Monday morning.

According to a media release, officers with the Bossier City Police Department were dispatched to a home on McGregor Street regarding a disturbance where shots had been fired.

Police say when officers arrived, they found two adults, both dead with gunshot wounds. The body of 44-year-old Broderick Giovannte Messer of Lewisville, Texas was located outside the home in the backyard.

Messer had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and had a firearm in his possession. Police say there was evidence of forced entry into the home. Officers found the body of 49-year-old Consuelo O’Neal who had been shot once in the head.

Police determined that Messer and O’Neal had been in a relationship that had ended badly. Officials believe Messer kicked the victim’s door in, killed her, then turned the gun on himself after leaving the home.

There are no other suspects in the matter, and no charges are expected as the suspect is deceased.

Notifications have been made to the family of the victim.