BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman was killed at the Drake Apartments early Saturday morning.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. A 32-year-old woman was found by police with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. She died later at the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Matthew Bailey. Police say Bailey allegedly left the residence and returned shortly with a firearm and then fired several times into the apartment. The gunfire hit the victim and her dog.

The victim died from her injuries, and the dog’s injuries are described as minor, and is expected to recover.

BCPD secured warrants for Matthew Bailey, and he was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Bailey is facing several charges including second-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, aggravated cruelty to animals, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Bailey is in custody on a total bond amount of $855,000.