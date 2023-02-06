Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning.

It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were patrolling the Shady Grove neighborhood when Officer Jeremy Watson saw shots being fired near the intersections of Mike Street and Normand Street. Watson attempted to make contact with three suspects immediately, but the suspects fled, and a pursuit began.

The chase led police on Barksdale Blvd in south Bossier City and continued into the City of Shreveport until the suspects’ vehicle crashed at the intersection of I-49 and Kings Highway.

The Shreveport Police Department was also involved in the pursuit and detainment of the suspects.

All three suspects were arrested on multiple charges, including Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Illegal Possession of a Handgun, and Flight from an Officer.

One of the suspects has been identified as Javarrius Lewis, 18, of Bossier City.