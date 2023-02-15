BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly victim at a grocery store in January.

According to police, the male suspect and a female entered the Kroger located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. around 11 a.m.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage taking an elderly victim’s wallet while the woman he entered the store with intentionally distracted the victim. He was then seen leaving the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-complexion black male wearing a New Orleans Saints ball cap, grey tee shirt, grey hoodie, and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.