BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court documents Monday.

Witnesses in Sanford’s North Bossier subdivision say they spotted agents at his home Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Watch)

BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who also has occasionally served as a spokesman for the police department, was handcuffed and shackled in a red CCC jumpsuit when he made his first appearance in federal court at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby. Sanford’s wife, brother-in-law, and pastor were also in the courtroom.

According to the affidavit for Sanford’s arrest, the Shreveport FBI office began investigating Sanford and Mitchell Morehead in January after receiving several tips that they were running both real and fake fundraisers and taking money for personal use.

In addition, the affidavit alleges that Sanford has an opioid addiction and Morehead often provides prescription pain pills to Sanford.

In late June, a US District Judge authorized “the interception of wire and electronic communication on Morehead’s telephone.”

The affidavit includes transcripts from a June 24 telephone call between Morehead and another person identified as Jamie Lnu, who he tells he has to go to a local doctor to get pills for a person who he describes using a disparaging name that the affidavit claims is Sanford based on the context of this and other calls.

In these conversations, Morehead refers to the narcotic called Percocet, which he says is all he gets. He also says he keeps three and gives the other person believed to be Sanford 25. Morehead says Sanford then “knocks a hundred dollars off my debt so that’s fine with me.”

The affidavit continues with a litany of phone calls and texts between Morehead, Jamie, and Sanford that include discussions about Morehead obtaining legal prescriptions that included Percocet, as well as Oxycodone-Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen.

The document recounts surveillance operations that found Morehead riding around in a taxi, obtaining prescriptions from a physician and a nurse practitioner for himself, then selling them to Sanford, after keeping a few for himself and his taxi driver Virgil, “for riding me around…,” and then meeting Sanford at various places around Bossier City to obtain the pills.

The affidavit also includes the transcript of a July 6 telephone call between Sanford and Morehead in which Sanford tells Morehead he’s “headed to the chief’s office,” which, he adds, “Used to be a bad thing, now it’s a good thing.”

Morehead offers, “Well, yeah, used to be “desk patrol,” to which Sanford replies, “Yeah, every time I went in there I knew I was gonna get in trouble, how every time I go in there I know it’s gonna be something good.”

The exchange appeared to be in reference to the removal of then-Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams, who was reassigned to reception desk duty one day after newly elected Mayor Tommy Chandler took office. McWilliams retired in January 2022 and Chandler in April tapped provisional police chief Chris Estess to take over permanently.

During Monday’s hearing, Assistant US Attorney Alex VanHook, who is prosecuting the case, requested that Sanford remain in custody until a pretrial detention hearing is held at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Because Sanford was arrested on a criminal complaint rather than an indictment, a Preliminary Examination (PE) also will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday. At that hearing, federal prosecutors will lay out their case, which will include the testimony of agents involved in the investigation, along with witnesses.

Hornsby will then decide whether to hold Sanford over for trial or dismiss the charges.

Sanford was taken into federal custody Sunday after FBI agents executed a search warrant at police headquarters at the municipal complex on Benton Road seeking records related to the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association, according to a statement released Sunday evening by the Bossier City Police Department.

Witnesses in Sanford’s North Bossier subdivision tell KTAL/KMSS agents were spotted at his home Sunday afternoon around the same time the FBI was executing the search warrant at BCPD.

It’s not clear whether that is where Sanford was taken into custody Sunday or whether agents searched his home.