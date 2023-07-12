SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in trafficking illegal drugs throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Paul Vincent Williams, 38, of Bossier City, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr.

According to evidence presented in court, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were investigating drug trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier and discovered information suggesting that Williams sold and distributed methamphetamine in February and March of 2021.

Federal agents surveilled Williams and conducted a traffic stop of his car in February 2022.

After obtaining a federal search warrant for Williams’ car, agents found 232.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of suspected heroin, 37.2 grams of suspected marijuana, 56.3 grams of assorted pills, five firearms and ammunition, and more than $8,500 in cash.

Prior to the sentencing, Williams pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.