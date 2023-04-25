Douglas Perry was arrested for child pornography. (Source: BPSO)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested for possessing pornography involving juveniles.

According to a media release from BPSO, 66-year-old Douglas Perry was arrested after a cyber-tip. Police secured a search warrant for his home.

Police say they found one image of pornography involving juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices. More charges are expected in the future following a full investigation.

Perry’s bond has been set at $300,000.