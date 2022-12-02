Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The charges have been updated for the Bossier City man arrested for distributing child pornography on Tuesday.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the charges against 18-year-old Jacob Cade Robinson have been updated from one count of distributing child pornography to 2,400 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of videos depicting sexual abuse of an animal.

Detectives found 2,400 images on his device and 352 of the images were identified as child pornography victims ranging in age from infants to prepubescent juveniles.

Robinson was arrested Tuesday at his place of business and is booked in Bossier Maximum security facility on a $24,030,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding crimes against children to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.