SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth.

Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.

The United States Attorney’s office says police began their investigation in 2019 into Francis and one of his codefendants, Demetrius Deangelo Hall. Police obtained a court-ordered wiretap on Hall’s cellphone. Police found that Hall was in contact with Francis and numerous others. Hall and Francis discussed providing each other with methamphetamine on several occasions.

During the investigation, on October 21, 2019, law enforcement intercepted phone calls and text messages between Hall and his co-conspirators indicating that Hall was traveling to Texas to obtain more methamphetamine from his co-defendant Steve Mireles. During the calls, Francis discussed the price of the drugs and that he would pay for the courier fee.

On February 22, 2021, Francis pled guilty to possessing with intent to distribute at least 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Shreveport police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood police, and the Louisiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Allison Duncan.

This is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation to identify and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States.