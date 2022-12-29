Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man was arrested for possessing pornographic images involving prepubescent children.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a cyber tip led to the arrest of 18-year-old Edilson Emil Marin of the 4000 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City.

Investigators say they found three pornographic videos on Marin’s phone that involved children during a forensic investigation of his phone. He was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Marin was booked into Bossier Max, and a bond was set at $60,000.

This investigation is ongoing. The BPSO encourages anyone with information about this crime or other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.