BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man was arrested for allegedly possessing pornography involving juveniles.

Ralph Pondell, 73. (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Ralph Pondell was being investigated for possessing pornography involving juveniles after detectives received a cyber-tip.

After executing a search warrant at his home, detectives say they found Pondell to be in possession of 298 images of pornography involving juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices.

Pondell was arrested and booked into the Bossier Max where he faces 298 counts of pornography involving juveniles.