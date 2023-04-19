RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been arrested and charged after fatally shooting a man in Ringgold.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 20-year-old Mekhi Weathers was arrested Wednesday by Bossier City police on an arrest warrant from the Second Judicial Court.

The sheriff’s office says Weathers allegedly shot Javaski D. Jackson on April 9, in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a Ringgold apartment complex.

The victim was transported to Oschner’s LSU in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead. Ringgold Police Department led the investigation with the assistance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Weathers is charged with first-degree murder and has been booked into the Bossier City jail and no bond has been set.