Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested Thursday for tattooing minors.
According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, 22-year-old Alejandro Reyes was arrested Thursday for allegedly tattooing multiple female minors.
Officers were contacted on Feb. 25, in reference to a report of an adult male tattooing multiple minors at New Ink Tattoo in Shreveport.
Police determined that Reyes did not have a license to perform tattooing and did not have the consent of the juvenile’s parents to perform the tattoos.
Louisiana law states that tattooing or piercing a minor is prohibited without parental consent.
Alejandro Reyes was charged with three counts of for 3 counts of tattooing or piercing of a minor.
The investigation is ongoing.