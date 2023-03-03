Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested Thursday for tattooing minors.

According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, 22-year-old Alejandro Reyes was arrested Thursday for allegedly tattooing multiple female minors.

Officers were contacted on Feb. 25, in reference to a report of an adult male tattooing multiple minors at New Ink Tattoo in Shreveport.

Police determined that Reyes did not have a license to perform tattooing and did not have the consent of the juvenile’s parents to perform the tattoos.

Louisiana law states that tattooing or piercing a minor is prohibited without parental consent.

Alejandro Reyes was charged with three counts of for 3 counts of tattooing or piercing of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.