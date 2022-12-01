BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested for the distribution of child pornography.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jacob Cade Robinson of the 2300 block of Tallgrass Circle in Bossier City, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Robinson was arrested in his place of business after detectives received a cyber top regarding his internet usage.

Police executed a search warrant at his home where they found a pornographic image on one of his electronic devices. He was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

He was booked into the Bossier Maxiumum-Security Facility on a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding crimes against children to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.