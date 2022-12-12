Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police say opened fire during a four-hour standoff early Monday morning outside a Bossier City apartment complex is behind bars and facing multiple charges.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Village Lane around 2 a.m. after a concerned resident called police to report a man, identified as 23-year-old Demarcus McCall, Jr., had fired at least one shot from an assault rifle outside the apartment complex.

When officers attempted to approach, they say the man fired multiple rounds before barricading himself inside his apartment. BCPD and BCFD set up a command post, and nearby residents were notified as some apartments were evacuated in the dark of night.

Specialized equipment was dispatched, including the armored BearCat police vehicle and an armored fire rescue vehicle called the MedCat. After several hours of negotiations, McCall was taken into custody around 6:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported before, during, or after what was described by BCPD as a peaceful surrender.

According to online booking records, McCall is charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and unlawful use of body armor. Bond has not been set.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.