MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – In a release Thursday City of Marshall officials stated authorities are investigating a bomb threat claiming explosive devices have been planted throughout the city. Law enforcement agencies conducted safety sweeps and no explosives were found.

A local business reportedly received an email containing the threat. The Marshall Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate.

“As of now, no devices have been located, but the search is ongoing. The safety and security of our citizens are our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their well-being. The police department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to thoroughly search and investigate any potential threat in the area,” said city officials in a release Thursday.

“We urge our citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. We understand that this situation may cause concern and anxiety among our citizens. We want to assure the community that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety, and we will provide further information as soon as it becomes available.”

Officials urge residents to stay informed and alert and request that any suspicious activity be reported to the authorities.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.