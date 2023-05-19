BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Thursday.

According to a media release from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Franklin Goad was arrested in the 100 block of Deer Trail Drive in Benton. Goad was in possession of 84 counts of child pornography.

BSO Detectives and the Forensic Support Unit executed a search warrant at Goad’s residence and seized several electronic devices. The devices contained images of prepubescent children.

Goad is facing charges for 84 counts of child pornography. Police say the investigation is ongoing and he is expected to face more charges.

He is booked into Bossier Max on a $420,000 bond.