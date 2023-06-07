BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man arrested in May faces more than 1,000 additional charges in an ongoing investigation into child pornography.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Franklin Goad when they reportedly found pornography of pre-pubescent children on his electronic devices. Deputies booked Goad into Bossier Max and seized several devices while executing the search warrant.

The BPSO Forensics Support Unit says Goad is now facing another 1,109 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 196 counts of sexual abuse of animals. The bond for these new charges totals $1,000,000.