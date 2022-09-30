BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man has been arrested for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday, detectives arrested 25-year-old Tremarcus Bell for the rape and molestation of a child under the age of 13.

Detectives began their investigation into Bell after the victim’s father reported the rape. The victim’s father told police Bell began the sexual abuse while caring for the child three years ago when the victim was 12 years old.

Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for Bell and he has been charged with five counts of first-degree under the age of 13 and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Bell is held at Bossier Max on a $550,000 bond.