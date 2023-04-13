VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vivian man accused of participating in the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol has a bench trial set for mid-July.

At a status conference Wednesday, the trial date for Cody Connell was set for July 19.

Federal authorities arrested Connell in January 2021 after an anonymous tip led the FBI to investigate his alleged involvement in the riot.

Another Louisiana man, Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette, was the first person from the state sentenced for his role in the event. He was sentenced to 90 days of home detention, three years probation, and 90 hours of community service.