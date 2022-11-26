SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said.

The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement.

The memorial, maintained by the Rotary Club, has been spray painted and otherwise damaged several times this year, police said. Off-duty officers have helped clean up the damage.

A reward was offered to recover the bell and arrest the people who took it.

The ringing of the bell represents the end of the emergency and the return to quarters and is usually three rings of the bell, three times.

A cash reward is being offered by Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers for information leading to the recovery of the bell and the identification and arrest of those responsible for its disappearance.