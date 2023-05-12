BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant, Harold “BJ” Sanford was sentenced to prison following his arrest for fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.

According to a Federal court clerk, Sanford has been sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison. He received credit for time served.

Sanford was arrested in late August as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

He pleaded guilty in late October to conspiracy to commit fraud and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

An FBI investigation proved Sanford executed a fundraising scheme that resulted in a nearly $32,000 loss from the Bossier Police Union.

Sanford admitted he pocketed a portion of the money and used some to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs including hydrocodone and oxycodone. He still faces felony charges in Bossier Parish.

He will appear in Bossier District Court Monday morning on a charge of malfeasance while in office.

Details are limited at this time.