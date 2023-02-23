BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police are investigating an armed robbery at Wendy’s Thursday.

Officers with the Bossier City Police Department were called in reference to an armed robbery at Wendy’s in the 2100 block of Old Minden Road around 10:45 a.m.

Police say employees told detectives that a Black male entered the building from a back door and produced a handgun. The man was able to get an undetermined amount of money and fled from the restaurant on foot.

Source: Bossier City Police Department

BCPD is currently searching for the suspect. No one was injured.