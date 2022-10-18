SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport attorney that is representing Louisiana rapper Micheal “Mystikal” Tyler in his criminal defense has hired a forensic data analysis of mobile phones and location data.

At his arraignment in an Ascension Parish court, Tyler, 51, pleaded not guilty to ten charges, including simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney Joel Pearce, who has maintained Tyler’s innocence, announced Tuesday that Garrett Discovery, a Minden-based company, was solicited to conduct an unbiased digital analysis.

“Some of the most important data, in this case, is trapped in a mobile phone and social media providers. I immediately contacted Garret Discovery to formulate a plan to capture the data so that justice can be served,” Pearce said.

Garrett Discovery has a track record for working on high-profile criminal defense cases globally, according to the release from Pearce.

“Mystikal has been charged with serious crimes, and our experts will be analyzing the digital evidence to inform counsel, and the client as the facts in the case,” Garrett Discover CEO Andrew Garrett said. “Law enforcement and prosecutors have the ability to search homes, arrest, and jail those whom they feel are guilty. This comes with a great responsibility, but unfortunately, with high caseloads and mounting pressure, we often see cases that are not well developed or have come to the wrong conclusion. Attorney Pearce’s relentless pursuit of the truth will leave no stone unturned.”