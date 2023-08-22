FARMERVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Ronald Greene are asking a judge in Monroe, Louisiana to conduct a federal investigation into the death of Ronald Greene.

Ronald Greene died in 2019 during an arrest in Louisiana. Body camera footage later released shows law enforcement officers punching, dragging, kicking, and beating Greene to the ground while he was handcuffed.

The Greene family says they are not pleased with the state charges against the five officers allegedly involved in Ronald Greene’s death.

During the court hearing, Judge Thomas Rogers asked the defense attorney, Michael Small whether Master Trooper Kory York’s use of force on Ronald Greene was appropriate.

York pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on February 22nd.

“The lawyers were looking for, asking for a motion of quash and that’s what we are looking at the judge has – has extended it,” said Mona Hardin, Ronald Greene’s Mother. “It’s just such a travesty it’s a joke you know because they are nitpicking words literally overlooking what we see on the video and they are playing Russian roulette over a murder by state troopers of my son.”

A court hearing is scheduled for October 12th.