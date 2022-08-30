SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex came outside to find the teens rummaging through his car. The teens pretended they needed help and were stranded before one of them pointed a gun at the owner. The owner of the vehicle pulled out his own gun and exchanged gunfire with one of the 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old. The teens ran away into a wooded area nearby.

Nearly 20 deputies and a K-9 were involved in the search. The first suspect was caught shortly after the search started. K-9 Nero and Deputy Mendolia tracked down the second and third suspects. The fourth suspect was located near the apartments.

According to police, three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old are now in custody and CPSO investigators are interviewing them.

Deputies recovered four guns and two stolen vehicles. The four teens are believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries that happened in Blanchard and Southern Hills in Shreveport earlier Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation more information will be released when the CPSO makes it available.