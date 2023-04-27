ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Cass County investigation led to the arrest of a teacher in the Atlanta Independent School District for alleged inappropriate behavior with students. The school system offered a statement to families updating them of the teacher’s status within the district.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell, Jr was arrested on a warrant charging him with three felonies: indecency with a child, online solicitation of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Details from Maxwell’s arrest show that he was a teacher and a coach in the Atlanta ISD and worked at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School when the allegations against him were made.

Dear Parents: In our efforts to keep you informed about events on or near our campus, we wanted to share with you that an employee who worked at the high school and middle school was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office following allegations of behaving in an inappropriate manner with students. We can assure you that when district personnel learned of the allegations, immediate action was taken, and that staff member was placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal and police investigation. This individual is no longer working for the district. Any time allegations of this nature are brought to us, we act swiftly and effectively to take appropriate action. The details are being investigated by district personnel, and we are filing all necessary reports required by law to the Texas Education Agency. There is no greater priority than the health, safety and welfare of our children, and we applaud the individual(s) who bravely came forward with information and reported it to authorities. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this situation, please feel free to contact me by phone at (903) 796-4194 or email at jharris@atlisd.net. Atlanta Independent School District

Maxwell has not gone before a judge for his bond hearing. This is an ongoing investigation.