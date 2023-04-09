SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery, shooting.

CPSO deputies said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King Drive as the female victim, who was traveling with her children from Atlanta, Georgia to visit family in the area.

The woman told police that she was lost and asked for directions.

After she exited her car she was approached by a black male dressed in a black hoodie and black shorts. The victim said the man attempted to rob her at gunpoint. She told police that she immediately attempted to run from the gunman and he shot her in the forearm.

Deputies said the woman fled to a nearby apartment and honked her horn until help arrived. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Her three children remained in the car and were unharmed during the incident.

The robbery suspect is believed to have fled on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this attempted robbery and shooting, please call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.