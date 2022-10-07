TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested a person they say is responsible for the shooting that left a teen wounded on Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified 23-year-old Zion Fricks of Ashdown as a suspect in the shooting.

According to TAPD, Fricks was with the victim and four others in a garage of a home in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue when he fired the gun, shooting the victim.

A search warrant was secured, and police found five guns, one of which was illegally altered and illegal to possess.

Fricks was arrested and charged with theft by receiving a firearm, second-degree battery, and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. TAPD said that other arrests could be made in this ongoing investigation.