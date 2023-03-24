TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for four men in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday.

According to a media release, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department began a homicide investigation into the shooting death of Michael Clark and the injury of a 6-year-old child at the intersection of Pinehurst Street and Grove Street.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Division announced that they have active felony arrest warrants for four men in connection with the shooting. The men are charged with murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Warrants were issued for the following four men, Daequeon “Quando” Williams, Tamarion McCoy, Chris Tyler, and Kolby Hemphill

Four suspects in a shooting in Texarkana Sunday, March 19. (Source: TAPD)

The police made attempts to locate and contact these individuals, and no contact was made. TAPD is encouraging and asking these subjects to turn themselves in to any police officer or go to the Bi-State Justice Center.

If anyone knows the location of these subjects, please call 911.

Anyone with information on this incident, can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or email Detective Dakota Easley.