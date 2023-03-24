Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after an alleged armed robbery led to an armed stand-off between police and the suspect.

Police said they responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Marquette Avenue on Thursday at 8:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the female robbery victim unharmed and learned the suspect had fled to a home in the 7100 block of Penny Street.

Police said they tried to contact the suspect, who was later identified as 46-year-old Leondrea Crawford, who was reportedly armed and barricaded in the attic.

SPD Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators arrived at 9:20 a.m. The Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals provided support during the standoff. Police said Crawford surrendered without incident around 1:00 p.m.

Crawford was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery and warrants from other jurisdictions. Further charges for Crawford are pending.