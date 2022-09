SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An armed man entered a business in north Highland threatening to harm himself Thursday afternoon, according to Shreveport police.

Shreveport police say the man entered a Walgreens located at the corner of N. Market Street and Ravendale around 1 p.m. armed with a knife and was threatening to harm himself.

Shreveport police on the scene of Walgreens standoff (Image: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Walgreens on N. Market, Ravendale closed after armed man entered (Image: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Walgreens Standoff (Image: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Customers and employees were evacuated from the store.

Police say the man was escorted out of the building unharmed at 2:30 p.m.