SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

According to a media release, SPD is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a cellular phone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street on Monday around 11:00 a.m.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Defreddrick Goree for one count of armed robbery. Police are asking for the assistance of the public in locating Goree.

Anyone with information on the location of this person can contact SPD or Crimes Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.