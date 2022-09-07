Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day.

Lee Buckner(long hair) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.

On Tuesday the Shreveport Police Department put out a public alert seeking information from Jasmine Buckner and Jonathan Buckner. Police brought them in for questioning on Wednesday and they were released after agreeing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Anyone who knows where Lee Buckner may be should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to arrests associated with this crime. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373 or an anonymous tip can be submitted through the P3tips app.