SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a fraud suspect.

According to a media release detectives with the Shreveport-Caddo Financial Crimes Task Force obtained security footage of the suspect. The photos are being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. Anonymous tips can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can also be submitted through their app, P3Tips.