SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank last week.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a bank in the 3400 block of Line Avenue after it was reportedly robbed.

Detectives began investigating and determined 35-year-old Brione C. Russell to be the suspect. Russell faces one count of first-degree robbery.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of this person, is asked to contact Shreveport Police or Crimes Stoppers.