SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are looking for a man suspected of domestic abuse and threatening the victim with a firearm.

Police said a domestic abuse victim contacted the Shreveport Police Department reporting that 29-year-old Charlton Wheeler had beaten her and caused multiple injuries. The woman also said Wheeler brandished a gun and threatened her with it.

SPD detectives secured a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest charging him with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, three counts of domestic battery with child endangerment, and one count of simple assault.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s location can contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.